40,108 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 188.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after buying an additional 945,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $619,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALV stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 142,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.