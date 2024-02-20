4,938 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE OVV opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

