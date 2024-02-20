5,000 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 85.4% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 30.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 402,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,147. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $38.93.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.