614,140 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 614,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. 88,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,526. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

