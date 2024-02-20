7,048 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 315,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 268,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $937,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 79.67%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

