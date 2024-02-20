8,292 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.