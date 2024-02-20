932 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.20.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $65.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $738.06. 6,721,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,909,258. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $1,077.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

