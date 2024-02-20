98,079 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,621 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,364 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.