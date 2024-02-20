ABCMETA (META) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $590,826.69

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $590,826.69 and approximately $36.41 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015630 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014192 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,394.89 or 0.99971191 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009237 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00163349 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000056 BTC.
About ABCMETA
ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.
ABCMETA Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
