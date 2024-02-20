Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% in the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,615 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $122.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Stories

