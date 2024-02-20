Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Airbnb worth $66,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.88. 1,357,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock worth $206,407,261. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.