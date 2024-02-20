Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,614 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Corebridge Financial worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRBG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 579,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

