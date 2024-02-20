Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Casey’s General Stores worth $77,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CASY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.52. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $291.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

