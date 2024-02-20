Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.08% of Hello Group worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 278,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,876. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Stories

