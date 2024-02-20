Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $47.05 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 997.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211,222 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $47,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,778. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

