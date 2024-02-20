Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,952 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 219,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $149.43. 1,183,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,341. General Electric has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $150.36. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

