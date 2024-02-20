Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,388,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Gerdau worth $76,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Gerdau by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,245,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,609 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 233,911.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,261,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,323,000 after acquiring an additional 871,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 25.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,242,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,956 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 2,936,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

