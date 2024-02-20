Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,280 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,907,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,280 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 4.13% of Perion Network worth $58,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,055,000 after acquiring an additional 945,194 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Perion Network by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after acquiring an additional 215,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 386,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,292. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PERI. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

