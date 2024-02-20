Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 52,527 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Dropbox worth $60,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 1,930,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

