Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 538,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,052,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

SLRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares in the company, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,096,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after buying an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 2,966,883 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,616,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,400,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

