ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 7.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 264,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,273,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get ACM Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACMR

ACM Research Trading Down 6.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.