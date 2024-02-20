Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.