Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,746 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.47. 2,035,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,697. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $600.40 and a 200 day moving average of $569.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $240.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

