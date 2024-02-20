Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 89,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,461,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,749,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $538.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,877. The company has a market cap of $243.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.40 and its 200-day moving average is $569.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

