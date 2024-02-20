Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Holdings Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,560,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.21. 8,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,333. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

