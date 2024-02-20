Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.80. 43,005,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,014,266. The firm has a market cap of $262.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

