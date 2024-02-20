Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.