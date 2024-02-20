Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Raised to C$85.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.00.
In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total transaction of C$135,720.00. In related news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.86, for a total value of C$135,720.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 72,379 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.69, for a total transaction of C$5,261,229.51. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,504 shares of company stock worth $6,354,862. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
