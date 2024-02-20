Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 54.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,430 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,980 shares of company stock worth $2,931,259. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.