Aigen Investment Management LP Has $769,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 419,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $1,324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,042,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

