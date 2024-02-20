Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,749 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RIG opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

