Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 66,201 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

