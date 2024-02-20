Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 28,271 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,271 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 322.0% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in SBA Communications by 218.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SBA Communications by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 255,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 75.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 153,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $283.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

