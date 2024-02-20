Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CCL opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.