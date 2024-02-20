Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $347,760.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 786,034 shares of company stock worth $18,249,806 over the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

