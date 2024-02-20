Aion (AION) Market Cap Tops $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,002.18 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00113217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00034371 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006759 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

