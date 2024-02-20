Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
