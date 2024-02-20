Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.59. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.