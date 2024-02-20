Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Up 5%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.41. Approximately 549,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,562,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.