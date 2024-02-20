Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Reduced by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,468 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $64,739,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

