Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.48

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 761794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,485,000.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.