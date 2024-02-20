Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $307.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.47.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

