Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 3.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.88. 168,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 676,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after buying an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

