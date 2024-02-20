Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALYA. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 price objective on shares of Alithya Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.03.

Shares of ALYA traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.81. 33,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,060. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

