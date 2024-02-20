ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24. ALLETE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.43%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

