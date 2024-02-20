Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

