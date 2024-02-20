Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $149.30. 231,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,955. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day moving average of $177.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after acquiring an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after acquiring an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

