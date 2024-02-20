Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $26,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 59.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,046. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $103.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

