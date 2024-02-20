Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.16. 2,199,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average of $170.18.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

