Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 134 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 183.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.09 and a 200-day moving average of $273.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $333.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,333.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

