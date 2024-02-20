Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $27.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,217.65. 545,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,229. The stock has a market cap of $570.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,295.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $980.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

